Friends of CCPL to hold book sale
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a Winter Book Sale Thursday, Dec. 5, through Saturday, Dec. 7. Current members of the Friends of the CCPL have two opportunities to shop early: Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8-10 a.m. Regular shopping hours for the public are Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and a Bargain Bag Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Weaks Community Center. Light refreshments will be served.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Olive Blvd. Luminaries to be featured
The Olive Boulevard Homeowners Association will light the Boulevard Luminaries at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Compassionate Friends to hold service
The Compassionate Friends annual Candle Lighting and Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Fellowship Hall of University Church of Christ. This event is for families who have lost children, regardless of age. Parents are asked to bring a photo of their child in a standing frame, a candle in a holder and a dish to share for the potluck dinner. Bread, drinks and utensils will be provided. Siblings and all family members are welcome. For information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
MES to host Future Tiger Night
Murray Elementary will host its Future Tiger Night for all 2020 kindergarten children from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The night will include learning and receiving strategies to help children learn, grow and prepare for kindergarten. Families will visit the kindergarten classrooms, tour the school and meet the MES teachers. A free meal for all families will conclude the evening. For questions, call the school at 270-753-5022.
Live Nativity to be presented
The United Methodist Churches of Calloway County will host the annual Live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray State University Cherry Expo Center. There will be live sheep, donkeys and camels, and a children’s reading station. Sandwiches and snacks will be served. Admission is free and the event is handicapped accessible.
West KY NOW will meet Thursday
West KY NOW will have an end of the year meeting/social at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the CVB Center at 206 S. Fourth St. The meting will be at 5 p.m. and the social at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 1605 Tabard Dr., Murray, KY 42071.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Senior bowling offered
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
