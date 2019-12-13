Santa Claws to be at Weaks Center
Santa Claws will be at the Weaks Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. For a $10 donation, you will receive a framed 4x6 digital photo while you wait. All proceeds benefit the Murray-Calloway County Humane Society’s Friends of the Shelter. With the purchase of one framed photo with Santa and your pet, you are welcome to take additional pictures of Santa and your pet with your own camera at no additional charge. Although dogs are the most popular pets that visit Santa for their photo, we welcome any type of pet. Children and family members are also welcome in the photos.
Items still needed for Christmas boxes
Need Line still needs eggs, margarine and candy canes for their Christmas Food Boxes. The boxes will be assembled Friday, Dec. 13, for pickup for seniors on Dec. 19 and for others on Dec. 21. Donations may be taken to 509 N. Eighth St. or call 270-753-6333 for more information.
Meals on Wheels fundraisers offered
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and Don’s dessert at a cost of $6. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 17, and picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Also available are bulk holiday orders. A half-pan will serve 12 people and orders can be taken for hashbrown casserole, sweet potato casserole or chicken and dressing, all for $18 each. These orders must be made and prepaid by Friday, Dec. 13, and picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. All of the proceeds from the meal fundraisers supports the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.com.
MWC Alpha Dept. will meet
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be the “Savvy Shoppers Showcase,” with speakers Kathy Jo Stubblefield and Luna Greer.
Volunteers sought for Christmas reading
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public. To volunteer as a reader, contact Constance Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com.
Santa Claus to be downtown Saturday
Santa Claus will be in his little red house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in downtown Murray.
Writer’s Support Group meets Saturday
The Writer’s Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The subject will be literary archetypes. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
‘Carols Around the Table’ planned
Poplar Spring Baptist Church is hosting “Carols Around the Table,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Refreshments will be served and an RSVP is required for which night and how many attending. Call 270-436-2564 to RSVP and leave a message.
Youth Christmas party to be Sunday
Main Street Youth Center’s Christmas Celebration and Pizza Party will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Youth Center. Activities include a visit from Santa, skits and performances. All children and families are invited to participate.
Food pantry to be open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail and is open to the public.
Democratic Executive Committee to meet
The Calloway County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Pagliai’s.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, hamburger, Hamburger Helper, hot dogs, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, beef broth, chicken broth, tomato juice, bread, buns and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
East Elementary SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the faculty lounge.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Howard Coy, 204 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or to Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Drive, Dexter, KY 42036.
