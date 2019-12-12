Items still needed for Christmas boxes
Need Line still needs eggs, margarine and candy canes for their Christmas Food Boxes. The boxes will be assembled Friday, Dec. 13, for pickup for seniors on Dec. 19 and for others on Dec. 21. Donations may be taken to 509 N. Eighth St. or call 270-753-6333 for more information.
Festival of Lights Walk Through planned
The Murray Bank Festival of Lights Walk Through at Murrray-Calloway County Central Park will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. High school bands will be playing and there will be free hot chocolate. Santa Claus will also be in attendance.
Meals on Wheels fundraisers offered
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and Don’s dessert at a cost of $6. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 17, and picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Also available are bulk holiday orders. A half-pan will serve 12 people and orders can be taken for hashbrown casserole, sweet potato casserole or chicken and dressing, all for $18 each. These orders must be made and prepaid by Friday, Dec. 13, and picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. All of the proceeds from the meal fundraisers supports the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.com.
MWC Alpha Dept. will meet
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be the “Savvy Shoppers Showcase,” with speakers Kathy Jo Stubblefield and Luna Greer.
Volunteers sought for Christmas reading
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public. To volunteer as a reader, contact Constance Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com.
MWC Zeta Dept. will not meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will not meet Thursday, Dec. 12.
Santa Claus to be downtown Saturday
Santa Claus will be in his little red house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in downtown Murray.
Writer’s Support Group meets Saturday
The Writer’s Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The subject will be literary archetypes. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
Santa Claws to be at Weaks Center
Santa Claws will be at the Weaks Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. For a $10 donation, you will receive a framed 4x6 digital photo while you wait. All proceeds benefit the Murray-Calloway County Humane Society’s Friends of the Shelter. With the purchase of one framed photo with Santa and your pet, you are welcome to take additional pictures of Santa and your pet with your own camera at no additional charge. Although dogs are the most popular pets that visit Santa for their photo, we welcome any type of pet. Children and family members are also welcome in the photos.
‘Carols Around the Table’ planned
Poplar Spring Baptist Church is hosting “Carols Around the Table,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Refreshments will be served and an RSVP is required for which night and how many attending. Call 270-436-2564 to RSVP and leave a message.
Goshen Food Pantry open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 13. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
