Merry Christmas!
Santa Claus to be downtown
Santa Claus will be in his little red house on the court square in downtown Murray from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a voluntter for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be paid payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
