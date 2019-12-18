Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, 19, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army
The local Salvation Army Service Unit is needing bell ringers for the evenings through Monday, Dec. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Walmart. Those who would like to volunteer may call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message for the day they are available.
Santa Claus to be downtown
Santa Claus will be in his little red house on the court square in downtown Murray from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Quilt Lovers of Murray to meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Blood donation opportunity
An opportunity to donate blood for the American Red Cross will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at First Presbyterian Church.
Magazine Club to meet
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Murray Country Club (note change in venue). Beth Buchanan is the hostess and Debbie Drane will provide the devotion. Members please remember to bring any wrapped book.
American Legion meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Dec. 19, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This is a week earlier due to the Christmas holiday. All veterans are invited to attend.
Butterfly Ministries office open
Butterfly Ministries is now located at 300 Maple St., Suite 3, in downtown Murray. Butterfly Ministries is a ministry helping women through emotional healing and going forth with their life and work in conjunction with other agencies in Calloway County to meet the needs of their clients. The office is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and by appointment. For more information, call Vickie at 270-978-4993.
Hazel Woman’s Club will meet
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet for its Christmas Party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Hazel Community Center. The hostesses are Mary Ann Orr and Laura Tucker.
NAMI will meet Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday through Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
