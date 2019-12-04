Live Nativity to be presented
The United Methodist Churches of Calloway County will host the annual Live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray State University Cherry Expo Center. There will be live sheep, donkeys and camels, and a children’s reading station. Sandwiches and snacks will be served. Admission is free and the event is handicapped accessible.
Friends of CCPL to hold book sale
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a Winter Book Sale Thursday, Dec. 5, through Saturday, Dec. 7. Current members of the Friends of the CCPL have two opportunities to shop early - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8-10 a.m. Regular shopping hours for the public are Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and a Bargain Bag Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Weaks Community Center. Light refreshments will be served.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Olive Blvd. Luminaries to be featured
The Olive Boulevard Homeowners Association will light the Boulevard Luminaries at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.
MWC Garden Dept. will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will have its Christmas Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The hostesses are Cathy Mathis, Carolyn Shown and Judy Payne.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Compassionate Friends to hold service
The Compassionate Friends annual Candle Lighting and Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Fellowship Hall of University Church of Christ. This event is for families who have lost children, regardless of age. Parents are asked to bring a photo of their child in a standing frame, a candle in a holder and a dish to share for the potluck dinner. Bread, drinks and utensils will be provided. Siblings and all family members are welcome. For information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
MES to host Future Tiger Night
Murray Elementary will host its Future Tiger Night for all 2020 kindergarten children from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The night will include learning and receiving strategies to help children learn, grow and prepare for kindergarten. Families will visit the kindergarten classrooms, tour the school and meet the MES teachers. A free meal for all families will conclude the evening. For questions, call the school at 270-753-5022.
West KY NOW will meet Thursday
West KY NOW will have an end of the year meeting/social at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the CVB Center at 206 S. Fourth St. The meting will be at 5 p.m. and the social at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Bake sale and luncheon to be held
Palestine United Methodist Church will host a bake sale and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Chili, soup and beans will be served for donations. Pies, cakes, brownies and cookies will be available for purchase. The public is invited to attend.
Diabetes education sessions offered
The Calloway County Health Department is offering diabetes education sessions beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and continuing Thursday, Dec. 12, Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Thursday, Dec. 19. The classes will last approximately two hours each session. There is no charge to attend. To learn the latest information on managing diabetes, including healthy eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks, call 270-753-3381 to register.
Youth Center to hold Christmas party
Main Street Youth Center’s Christmas Celebration and Pizza Party will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Youth Center. Activities include a visit from Santa, skits and performances. Fruit/candy baskets will be distributed, sponsored by the Masonic and Family and the Virgin Chapter #55 Order of the Eastern Star. All children and families are invited to participate.
Updated items for Need Line Christmas
Food items needed to complete 800 Christmas Food Boxes are 144 cans of sweet potatoes, 379 cans of chicken broth, 400 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 600 turkeys or hams and 800 dozen eggs. This is the largest number of boxes needed in the history of Need Line. All other food items not listed have already been pledged. Monetary contributions are also accepted and are tax deductible.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
