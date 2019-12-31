Happy New Year!
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Burning Bowl Ceremony planned
An Anticipation Celebration/Burning Bowl Ceremony will be from 1:15-4:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Calloway County Public Library. Facilitated by Lanette Thurman, participants will be led in listing what no longer serves them, releasing it into flames and choosing what they wish to include in their plans for 2020. Participants will write a letter to themselves with goals for 2020. Bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope, paper and pen. Water will be furnished and snacks may be brought if desired. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call the CCPL at 270-753-2288 with name and number participating.
Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet
The January meeting of the Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Group will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Center. Light refreshments will be provided.
CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a volunteer for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.