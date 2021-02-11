CCHS SBDM meeting re-scheduled
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council’s meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, was canceled due to inclement weather. The meeting has been re-scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Council members will be present, but those who would like to attend may do so via Teams. For more information, call CCHS.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund
The United Way of Murray-Calloway County COVID-19 Relief Fund will be fully depleted by the end of February. Although $82,800 has been raised, the fund now has less than $9,000. With utility companies disconnecting services and private landlords are starting evictions, the applications for assistance are overwhelming. The fund desperately needs help from the community. Donations may be made at the United Way of Murray-Calloway County website, unitedway@murray-ky.net. Those needing assistance may apply online at www.mccunitedway.org/covid-19-family-relief-application.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will have a special-called meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Rd South. Call 270-873-3070 with any questions.
St. Leo Fish Fry to begin Feb. 19
St. Leo Catholic Church will begin its fish fry, serving fish every Friday beginning Friday, Feb. 19, through Friday, March 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the meals will be available by drive-thru only.
MAG to present Pennington exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its first MAG Gallery exhibit, “Loving Line Again,” by local artist Grady H. Pennington. The exhibit will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 27, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
Offering help with dead animal removal
The Calloway County Conservation District has a program to assist local farmers with dead animal removal expenses. Livestock included in the approved list are horses, cows, calves, sheep and goats. All animals must be buried according to the following state guidelines: each animal carcass and all its parts and products must be buried in the earth at a point which is never covered with the overflow of ponds or streams and is not less than 100 feet from any water source, well, spring or public highway, residence or stable.
The carcass shall be placed in an opening in the earth at least four feet deep, the abdominal and thoracic cavities opened wide their entire length with a sharp instrument, and the entire carcass covered with two inches and at least three feet of earth. A photograph of the carcass before burial will provide additional evidence.
When the burial is completed, all bills must be submitted to the Conservation Office for payment consideration. Receipts submitted may include expense for a backhoe and lime. Also required is a form to be completed by the livestock owner. At the present time, the District will pay $100 per animal with a limit of $300 per person per year. Multiple animals may be paid for at the discretion of the board. The board may also consider alternative methods of disposal on a case by case review. For more information, call the Conservation office at 270-873-3070.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Google Meet, a virtul meeting platform. Those interested in attending may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.