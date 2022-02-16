MHS council meets
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet for the regular monthly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, via Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform. Any interested persons are invited to call the high school prior to the meeting to obtain the meeting link.
Quilt Lovers meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at PO Box 164, Murray, KY. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
Toth photo exhibit continues at MAG
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
MSU Galleries host multiple exhibits
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
Need Line holds drive-through
Murray-Calloway County Need Line will have a drive-through from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Must be a resident of Calloway County and bring a piece of mail with your name and Current Residence. The Need Line office will be closed for normal Business on the 25th for the drive thru.
