MSU Choral Concert scheduled
Vox Lumina Treble Choir and the Murray State University Concert Choir will present a Mid-Winter Choral Concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in St. Leo Catholic Church. The centerpiece of the concert is “Zigeunerlieder,” by Johannes Brahms. The “Gypsy Songs” are settings of texts Brahms long-time friend Hugo Conrat. The 11-song set will be sung in German and includes a wide range of dramatic effect from an energetic dance-like spirit to sublime beauty and subtlety of emotion. MSU music business alum Jaron Klassen is the collaborative pianist for this work. Both choirs are conducted by Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bradley Almquist.
Quilt Lovers meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at PO Box 164, Murray, KY. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
Toth photo exhibit continues at MAG
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
MSU Galleries host multiple exhibits
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
Den YSC Advisory Council to meet
The Den Youth Service Center Advisory Council will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Murray High School. For further information, contact Coordinator Janeann Turner at 270-753-6565.
Conservation Board meets
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Farm Bureau Office. COVID restrictions apply. Call 270-873-3070 with any questions.
Need Line holds drive-through
Murray-Calloway County Need Line will have a drive-through from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Must be a resident of Calloway County and bring a piece of mail with your name and Current Residence. The Need Line office will be closed for normal Business on the 25th for the drive through.
Harbour Youth Center will meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will have their Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 11:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. For information, call Lisa Hays at 270-762-7390.
Delay of Girl Scout Cookies
The delivery of Girl Scout cookies has been delayed due to the bakery partner needing more time to fulfill the council’s order for the 2022 Cookie Program. The baker’s unexpected delay is related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges. Cookie distribution is scheduled to begin March 14, and cookie booth sales will extend for five weeks, from March 25 through April 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.