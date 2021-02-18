CC Board of Health to meet via video
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual video teleconference meeting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 23. The agenda topics include approval of board minutes, director’s report and programmatic updates. The primary location of this video teleconference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. In accordance with KRS 61.826, the public may join this meeting by going to the link on Zoom, Meeting ID 868 9365 6149, Password, BOH. For questions, call the health department at 270-753-3381.
Commodity Pick-up Day rescheduled
Need Line has rescheduled Senior Commodity Pick-Up Day due to the weather conditions for Thursday, Feb. 25. For further updates, refer to their Facebook page “Murray Calloway Need Line” the rest of week.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund
The United Way of Murray-Calloway County COVID-19 Relief Fund will be fully depleted by the end of February. Although $82,800 has been raised, the fund now has less than $9,000. With utility companies disconnecting services and private landlords are starting evictions, the applications for assistance are overwhelming. The fund desperately needs help from the community. Donations may be made at the United Way of Murray-Calloway County website, unitedway@murray-ky.net. Those needing assistance may apply online at www.mccunitedway.org/covid-19-family-relief-application.
St. Leo Fish Fry canceled for Feb. 19
St. Leo Catholic Church has canceled its Fish Fry for Feb. 19, due to weather.
MAG to present Pennington exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its first MAG Gallery exhibit, “Loving Line Again,” by local artist Grady H. Pennington. The exhibit will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 27, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
CCPL to present Black History Month
The Calloway County Public Library will host a virtual Black History Month 2021 Celebration Presentation from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom. Guest speaker Dr. MarTeze Hammonds will present on the historical experiences of African American/Black people in the U.S. from 1619 to present day. The presentation is free of charge but will be limited to 100 attendees. Attendance will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis via event log-in, which is available at www.callowaycountylibrary.org. The event log-in will begin at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
