MAG to present Pennington exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its first MAG Gallery exhibit, “Loving Line Again,” by local artist Grady H. Pennington. The exhibit will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 27, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
Den Youth Center to meet Wednesday
The Den Youth Service Center Advisory Council will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Murray High School. For more information, call the resource center at 270-753-6565.
MAG to offer Saturday workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will be offering in-person “Second Saturday” workshops from February to May, from 1-3 p.m., for small groups up to six children, ages 7-12. For Feb. 13, Debi will lead a Jim Dine inspired “hearts” process painting project. For more information or to register for classes, visit murrayartguild.com.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, pancake mix, pancake syrup, sweet green peas and soup. Homeless food packs are in need of Beanie Weenies, cereal bars, peanut butter/crackers, Vienna sausage, single-serve meal packs and single-serve fruit cups. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap and shampoo. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags, large brown paper grocery bags and plastic grocery bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCPL to host spring lecture series
The Calloway County Public Library will host the sixth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, featuring Dr. Matthew Robertson’s lecture, “Ancient Medicines in Tumultuous Times: A Look Back at the History and Science of Ayurveda.” The lecture is free and more information may be found at www.callowaycountylibrary.org or by calling 270-753-2288.
MAG Makers to begin in February
Virtual Murray Art Guild Makers will start the second Thursday of February, Feb. 11, from 6:30-8 p.m., for teens and adults, using Zoom. Debi will lead a Jim Dine inspired “hearts” process painting and mixed media project. There will also be a special offer this month for families. The first kit will be $25, and each after that is $10 for other family members. Kits should be picked up the week of class. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. The meeting will be virtual and a link to join can be found on the CCHS SBDM webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.