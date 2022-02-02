Thile concert scheduled for Thursday
Grammy Award-winning mandolinist and former Murray resident Chris Thile opens the Arts in Focus series in West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Clemens Fine Arts Center (4810 Alben Barkley Dr., Paducah) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Planning Commission meeting canceled
The Planning Commission will not meet in regular session, for the month of February. If further information is needed, contact the City of Murray Planning Department at 270-762-0300.
Extension offers nutrition ed program
The Nutrition Education Program from the Calloway County Extension Service is having a weekly youth program for Pre-K to third-graders starting Wednesday, Feb. 2, and continuing every week through April. The LEAP program uses storybooks and activities to teach children about nutritious foods. There are two sessions to choose from: a 9:15 a.m. English story time or a 10:30 a.m. Spanish story time. The parent or caregiver has to be present with their child. There is no cost, but a minimum of six lessons are needed to attend. For information www.facebook.com/CallowayNEP/ or call 270-753-1452 to sign up.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
MAG announces exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and can be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
Senior Center closed
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Murray-Calloway County Senior Center will be closed to all in-person activities until further notice. Meals on Wheels will continue deliveries. If you are 60 or older and interested in receiving a meal, call 270-753-0929.
MSU Galleries hosts Iancu exhibit
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh produce, cranberry sauce, canned mixed vegetables, canned fruit and canned sweet potatoes. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.