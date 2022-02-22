MISD holding online surplus auction
The Murray Independent School District Surplus Auction is online until 3 p.m. Friday, March 4. Visit bit.ly/misdsurplus for items that include learning pads, work tables, a barbell rack, oak rocking chairs and a Riso.
Need Line holds drive-through
Murray-Calloway County Need Line will have a drive-through from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Must be a resident of Calloway County and bring a piece of mail with your name and Current Residence. The Need Line office will be closed for normal Business on the 25th for the drive through.
Delay of Girl Scout Cookies
The delivery of Girl Scout cookies has been delayed due to the bakery partner needing more time to fulfill the council’s order for the 2022 Cookie Program. The baker’s unexpected delay is related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges. Cookie distribution is scheduled to begin March 14, and cookie booth sales will extend for five weeks, from March 25 through April 24.
Conservation Board meets
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Farm Bureau Office. COVID restrictions apply. Call 270-873-3070 with any questions.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at P.O. Box 164, Murray, KY 42071. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Los Portales. For more information, call Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Den YSC Advisory Council to meet
The Den Youth Service Center Advisory Council will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Murray High School. For further information, contact Coordinator Janeann Turner at 270-753-6565.
Murray Lions Club to meet Tuesday
The Murray Lions Club will host the Mayfield Lions Club at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The Mayfield club will be discussing opportunities to assist the areas affected by the December tornado. Additionally, Chuck Williams of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge will discuss opportunities for this annual event. The public is welcome to attend.
Reception to honor Boone planned
A dessert reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the American Legion Post 73 at 310 Bee Creek Drive to honor Jackson Boone, a senior at Marshall County High School, who won the Area “A” division of the National High School Oratorical Contest. Boone will practice his speech during the reception before he attends the state contest. The public is invited to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Bonner Cemetery in the Pottertown community is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Jim Hendrick, 260 Cohoon Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Kathy Cook, 190 Irvin Cobb Road, Murray, KY 42071.
American Legion to meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Feb. 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh produce, cranberry sauce, canned mixed vegetables, canned fruit and canned sweet potatoes. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
