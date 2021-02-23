CCHS SBMD Council to meet
Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will hold a special called meeting at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. No in-person attendance will be available for the public, but a link to join the meeting will be posted on the CCHS SBDM webage at www.calloway.kyschools.us/1/Content2/38.
Lenten series to be offered
The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin of First Christian Church will offer a 5-week Wednesday evening Lenten series on “Celtic Christian Spirituality” from 6:30-7:50 via Zoom beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24. For the Zoom link, email fccmurray@gmail.com.
CC Board of Health to meet via video
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual video teleconference meeting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 23. The agenda topics include approval of board minutes, director’s report and programmatic updates. The primary location of this video teleconference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. In accordance with KRS 61.826, the public may join this meeting by going to the link on Zoom, Meeting ID 868 9365 6149, Password, BOH. For questions, call the health department at 270-753-3381.
Commodity Pick-up Day rescheduled
Need Line has rescheduled Senior Commodity Pick-Up Day due to the weather conditions for Thursday, Feb. 25. For further updates, refer to their Facebook page “Murray Calloway Need Line” the rest of week.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund
The United Way of Murray-Calloway County COVID-19 Relief Fund will be fully depleted by the end of February. Although $82,800 has been raised, the fund now has less than $9,000. With utility companies disconnecting services and private landlords are starting evictions, the applications for assistance are overwhelming. The fund desperately needs help from the community. Donations may be made at the United Way of Murray-Calloway County website, unitedway@murray-ky.net. Those needing assistance may apply online at www.mccunitedway.org/covid-19-family-relief-application.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
WKEC meets Wednesday
The West Kentucky Educational Cooperative Board of Directors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the WKEC Conference Center in Eddyville. For information, call Jennifer Hale at 270-809-6978.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Feb. 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
