PADD seeking nursing home ombudsman
The Purchase Area Development District is seeking a certified ombudsman, advisory council members and visitor volunteers to assist with local nursing homes. Those interested should contact Sarah Dodd, District Long-Term Care Ombudsman, at 270-251-6120 or 270-247-7171. If there are those with complaints or issues with a nursing home, please contact Dodd.
CCHS SBMD Council to meet
Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will hold a special called meeting at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. No in-person attendance will be available for the public, but a link to join the meeting will be posted on the CCHS SBDM webage at www.calloway.kyschools.us/1/Content2/38.
Lenten series to be offered
The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin of First Christian Church will offer a 5-week Wednesday evening Lenten series on “Celtic Christian Spirituality” from 6:30-7:50 via Zoom beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24. For the Zoom link, email fccmurray@gmail.com.
Commodity Pick-up Day rescheduled
Need Line has rescheduled Senior Commodity Pick-Up Day due to the weather conditions for Thursday, Feb. 25. For further updates, refer to their Facebook page “Murray Calloway Need Line” the rest of week.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the conservation office at 88 Robertson Road. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund
The United Way of Murray-Calloway County COVID-19 Relief Fund will be fully depleted by the end of February. Although $82,800 has been raised, the fund now has less than $9,000. With utility companies disconnecting services and private landlords are starting evictions, the applications for assistance are overwhelming. The fund desperately needs help from the community. Donations may be made at the United Way of Murray-Calloway County website, unitedway@murray-ky.net. Those needing assistance may apply online at www.mccunitedway.org/covid-19-family-relief-application.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Feb. 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
CCFPD will meet Monday via Zoom
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will hold its monthly board meeting by Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Girl Scout Cookies now available
Girl Scout Cookies are now available. To connect with a local Girl Scout, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in their zip code and it will show nearby troops where cookies can be purchased. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our community.
Fish fry to be Friday
St. Leo Catholic Church will host its Fish Fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Sales will be by drive-thru only.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be made payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
