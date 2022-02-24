CC TEA Party to meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet for its February “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s” Monday, Feb. 28. Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner will speak on issues facing health care in Calloway County. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Blood drive to be held Sunday
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, in the First Methodist Church Gym. The blood bank is in urgent need of blood. For more information or questions, call Melissa Easley at 270-227-8361.
MISD holding online surplus auction
The Murray Independent School District Surplus Auction is online until 3 p.m. Friday, March 4. Visit bit.ly/misdsurplus for items that include learning pads, work tables, a barbell rack, oak rocking chairs and a Riso.
Need Line holds drive-through
Murray-Calloway County Need Line will have a drive-through from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Must be a resident of Calloway County and bring a piece of mail with your name and Current Residence. The Need Line office will be closed for normal Business on the 25th for the drive through.
Delay of Girl Scout Cookies
The delivery of Girl Scout cookies has been delayed due to the bakery partner needing more time to fulfill the council’s order for the 2022 Cookie Program. The baker’s unexpected delay is related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges. Cookie distribution is scheduled to begin March 14, and cookie booth sales will extend for five weeks, from March 25 through April 24.
Conservation Board meets
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Farm Bureau Office. COVID restrictions apply. Call 270-873-3070 with any questions.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at P.O. Box 164, Murray, KY 42071. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
Reception to honor Boone planned
A dessert reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the American Legion Post 73 at 310 Bee Creek Drive to honor Jackson Boone, a senior at Marshall County High School, who won the Area “A” division of the National High School Oratorical Contest. Boone will practice his speech during the reception before he attends the state contest. The public is invited to attend.
American Legion to meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Feb. 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Healthy Choice program to be offered
The Nutrition Education Program will be delivering the Healthy Choice for cancer survivor nutrition lessons. Meetings will be at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way (formerly Schwartz Road) at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, beginning March 1 through April 26. Register by calling 270-753-1452 or the KY Cancer Program at 270-442-1310. There is no cost for the lessons.
Preschool/Head Start registration Friday
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2022-23 school year on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Judy Whitten Center, 701 S. 4th St. Registration is by appointment only. Call 270-809-3262 for registration. The Preschool/Head Start serves eligible three and four-year-old children by Aug. 1, and children with disabilities. The Early Head Start program serves eligible pregnant women, infants and toddlers to age three. Transportation is provided within the Murray School District only for preschool children.
Murray FRYSC Council will meet Friday
The Murray FRYSC Advisory Council will meet at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in the Murray Middle School Library or via Zoom at https://bit.ly/MFRYSCadvisorymeetingFEB2022. RSVP to attend in person to Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592 or morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at First Baptist Church Welcome Center. The program will be a question/answer forum with Murray State University speech-language pathology students. For more information, call Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
