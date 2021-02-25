Writers Support Group to meet
For those who are a writer or dream of being one or would like contact with other writers and to publish works, you are invited to join the Writers Support Group. The facilitators are published authors with years of experience. The group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. During the pandemic, the meetings are on Zoom. For an invitation to join the next meeting on Saturday, Feb. 27, email ken@kyken.com.
United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund
The United Way of Murray-Calloway County COVID-19 Relief Fund will be fully depleted by the end of February. Although $82,800 has been raised, the fund now has less than $9,000. With utility companies disconnecting services and private landlords are starting evictions, the applications for assistance are overwhelming. The fund desperately needs help from the community. Donations may be made at the United Way of Murray-Calloway County website, unitedway@murray-ky.net. Those needing assistance may apply online at www.mccunitedway.org/covid-19-family-relief-application.
PADD seeking nursing home ombudsman
The Purchase Area Development District is seeking a certified ombudsman, advisory council members and visitor volunteers to assist with local nursing homes. Those interested should contact Sarah Dodd, District Long-Term Care Ombudsman, at 270-251-6120 or 270-247-7171. If there are those with complaints or issues with a nursing home, please contact Dodd.
Lenten series to be offered
The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin of First Christian Church will offer a 5-week Wednesday evening Lenten series on “Celtic Christian Spirituality” from 6:30-7:50 via Zoom beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24. For the Zoom link, email fccmurray@gmail.com.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the conservation office at 88 Robertson Road. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
CCFPD will meet Monday via Zoom
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will hold its monthly board meeting by Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Girl Scout Cookies now available
Girl Scout Cookies are now available. To connect with a local Girl Scout, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in their zip code and it will show nearby troops where cookies can be purchased. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our community.
Fish fry to be Friday
St. Leo Catholic Church will host its Fish Fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Sales will be by drive-thru only.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Outland Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gatesborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
