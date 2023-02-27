MSU Lecture to feature Brown
Murray State University’s 2023 Presidential Lecture will feature
W. Earl Brown, an MSU alumnus and an actor in Hollywood, at
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of
Murray State.
Breast Cancer Group will meet Tuesday
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Los Portales Restaurant. Melanie Bray, representative from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, will speak.
For more information, call 270-489-2462.
Playhouse to hold auditions
Auditions for “Just So,” a production of Playhouse in the Park,
will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Playhouse Annex.
Needed are six to 8 actors age 16 and over. No preparation is needed.
This troupe will take the production into the local schools.
CCFPD Board to meet Monday
The regular monthly meeting for March of the Calloway County
Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Square dance class offered
A beginner’s square dance class will be held on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First
Christian Church. This is for ages 10 through adult and the cost per
session is $6.25 for singles and $12.50 for couples. For questions or
to register, call Bryan Warner at 270-978-7291 or email brykwarner@gmail.com.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet
at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at First Baptist Church Welcome Center. Murray State University speech pathology students will hold a
question-and-answer session. For more information, contact cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
Driver’s license pop-up event planned
Registration opportunity for a driver’s license pop-up event will
open Tuesday, Feb. 21 for the Weaks Center on March 7. The Popup Driver Licensing Program is a traveling service that brings all
the services offered in the Driver Licensing Regional Office to local communities that don’t have a regional office. Go to https://
schedule an appointment. Appointments are offered on a first-come,
first-served basis and must be made online. Payments accepted are
debit/credit cards, check and money orders. The program does not
accept cash payments.
CC Board of Health to meet Feb. 28
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 28. The agenda topics will include the director’s report,
programmatic updates and other items. The meetings are open to
the public. The primary location of this meeting is at the Calloway
County Health Department at 602 Memory Lane. A virtual option
is available and information can be found on the Calloway County
Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie
Hughes, Public Health director at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
CC TEA Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will have its February “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s” Monday, Feb. 27. Adam Carver, owner of Sirloin Stockade,
will speak on politics from a businessman’s perspective. Pizza is
served at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session. Those interested are invited to attend.
MSU Honors Academy taking applicants
Murray State University Commonwealth Honors Academy is accepting applications form high-achieving high school juniors. This
year’s academy will be June 3-24 on the campus of Murray State.
The Commonwealth Honors Academy offers gifted high school students the opportunity to participate in a living-learning community
while they engage with the region’s most talented college and high
school faculty, earn six hours of honors-level college credit and experience living on a college campus. Students who complete the program are eligible for a four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship
to Murray State with a high school GPA of 3.5 and above and an
ACT score of at least 25. For more information, call 270-809-3166
or email msu.cha@murraystate.edu. To apply for the program, visit
www.murraystate.edu/cha. Applications are due March 15.
MAG to present Side by Side workshop
The MAG Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky will
present its Side by Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with a local arts educator, workshops will begin on April 18 at
the Murray Art Guild. Students will complete a collaborative work
with local arts, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a
free program, but registration is limited. For more information and to
register, visit murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will
meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY
94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at
270-206-0818.
Dexter/Almo Water District to meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the
primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office
at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting
at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of
Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Youth Center seeks snacks/donations
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped
snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from
2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Donations may be
mailed to 513 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or at the center by
putting donations in the locked mail box. For more information, call
the center at 270-753-8336.
