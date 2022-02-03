CCPL presents lecture
The Calloway County Public Library presents the first of the three-part 2022 annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 6, via Zoom. The lecture will feature Dr. Tamara Feinstein’s lecture entitled “Chilean Arpilleras: Protesting Dictatorship Through Art.”
Paducah Chris Thile show canceled
The Chris Thile concert originally scheduled for Thursday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Clemens Fine Arts Center has been canceled because of hazardous winter weather. The venue is working with Thile’s management to reschedule the event for the spring, and tickets and reserved seats will still be honored at that time. Any questions may be directed to 270-534-3212.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Planning Commission meeting canceled
The Planning Commission will not meet in regular session, for the month of February. If further information is needed, contact the City of Murray Planning Department at 270-762-0300.
Fire Protection District meets
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Station 1. The in-person meeting will be limited to board members only, but it will be shown live on Facebook.
MAG announces exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and can be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
MSU Galleries hosts Iancu exhibit
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
