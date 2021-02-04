St. Leo Fish Fry to begin Feb. 19
St. Leo Catholic Church will begin its fish fry, serving fish every Friday beginning Friday, Feb. 19, through Friday, March 26. Due to COVID-19, the meals will be carryout only.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet virtually at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Contact the school at 270-753-5022 for a link to join.
MAG to present Pennington exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its first MAG Gallery exhibit, “Loving Line Again,” by local artist Grady H. Pennington. The exhibit will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 27, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MAG to offer Saturday workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will be offering in-person “Second Saturday” workshops from February to May, from 1-3 p.m., for small groups up to six children, ages 7-12. For Feb. 13, Debi will lead a Jim Dine inspired “hearts” process painting project. For more information or to register for classes, visit murrayartguild.com.
CCPL to host spring lecture series
The Calloway County Public Library will host the sixth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, featuring Dr. Matthew Robertson’s lecture, “Ancient Medicines in Tumultuous Times: A Look Back at the History and Science of Ayurveda.” The lecture is free and more information may be found at www.callowaycountylibrary.org or by calling 270-753-2288.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
MAG Makers to begin in February
Virtual Murray Art Guild Makers will start the second Thursday of February, Feb. 11, from 6:30-8 p.m., for teens and adults, using Zoom. Debi will lead a Jim Dine inspired “hearts” process painting and mixed media project. There will also be a special offer this month for families. The first kit will be $25, and each after that is $10 for other family members. Kits should be picked up the week of class. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. The meeting will be virtual and a link to join can be found on the CCHS SBDM webpage.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Offering help with dead animal removal
The Calloway County Conservation District has a program to assist local farmers with dead animal removal expenses. Livestock included in the approved list are horses, cows, calves, sheep and goats. All animals must be buried according to the following state guidelines: each animal carcass and all its parts and products must be buried in the earth at a point which is never covered with the overflow of ponds or streams and is not less than 100 feet from any water source, well, spring or public highway, residence or stable.
The carcass shall be placed in an opening in the earth at least four feet deep, the abdominal and thoracic cavities opened wide their entire length with a sharp instrument, and the entire carcass covered with two inches and at least three feet of earth. A photograph of the carcass before burial will provide additional evidence.
When the burial is completed, all bills must be submitted to the Conservation Office for payment consideration. Receipts submitted may include expense for a backhoe and lime. Also required is a form to be completed by the livestock owner. At the present time, the District will pay $100 per animal with a limit of $300 per person per year. Multiple animals may be paid for at the discretion of the board. The board may also consider alternative methods of disposal on a case by case review. For more information, call the Conservation office at 270-873-3070.
