Fire Protection District meets
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Station 1. The in-person meeting will be limited to board members only, but it will be shown live on Facebook.
CCHS council meets
The Calloway County High School’s school-based decision-making council will have a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071..
MAG announces exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and can be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
MSU Galleries hosts Iancu exhibit
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
