CCHS SBDM Council meets
The Calloway County High School’s Site-Based Decision-Making Council will have a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Paws for a Cause holds bake sale
Paws for a Cause will hold a bake sale at Food Giant on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies last. The group is raising money to install artificial turf at the small dog park in Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Anyone interested in donating baked goods for the sale may contact Sandra Duncan-Thurman at 270-293-4787.
Community breakfast scheduled
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support the church’s food pantry and local food charities. All are welcome.
MAG announces exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Drive-through pantry offered
A drive-through food pantry will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. People may drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to your car.
MSU Galleries hosts Iancu exhibit
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
