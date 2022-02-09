Recycling Day rescheduled for Saturday
Because of last week’s ice storm, the Murray State Recycling Day at the North Farm has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 12.
Paws for a Cause holds bake sale
Paws for a Cause will hold a bake sale at Food Giant on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. The group is raising money to install artificial turf at the small dog park in Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Anyone interested in donating baked goods for the sale may contact Sandra Duncan-Thurman at 270-293-4787.
Community breakfast scheduled
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support our food pantry and local food charities. All are welcome.
Tornado relief benefit rescheduled
Because of last week’s ice storm, several musical performances to help raise money for West Kentucky’s tornado relief efforts have been moved to Saturday. Artists Rebuilding Together (ART) is hosting the concert event from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 12 at The Big Apple Grill & Bar. Featured musicians include Josh Brown (9-10 p.m.), Andrew O’Rourke (10-11 p.m.) and Ryan Gilchrist (11 p.m. to midnight).
Toth photo exhibit continues at MAG
The MAG Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibition, “Light or Color,” by local artist Ron Toth. As a retired biologist, Toth’s photography abstracts microscopic plant sections, emphasizing shape, color and pattern. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
Drive-through pantry offered
A drive-through food pantry will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12. People may drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to your car.
MSU Galleries host multiple exhibits
The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are presenting “Roadside Attractions,” the work of artist Raluca Iancu, on exhibition through Feb. 26 in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery located inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. Iancu’s work explores disaster, memory and vulnerability through different mediums, ranging from printmaking to performance, to edible art and printed objects. Other exhibits currently on display include: “Recollections,” on view through Feb. 14 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery; “Landlocked: Redux,” work by Murray State alumnus Jerry Bedor Phillips, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery; and “dirt from here and dirt from there,” a two-person exhibit featuring artists Sarah Phyllis Smith (an MSU alum) and Douglas Degges, on view through Feb. 24 in the Eagle Main Gallery.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
