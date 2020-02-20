MWC Creative Arts Dept. meets Monday
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the clubhouse. The program will be on flower arranging. The hostesses are Pamela Seward, Anita Vance, Janeen Winters and Carol Sugg.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
MES Board to meet Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415.
Murray Preschool to hold registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Murray Board of Education. Registration is by appointment only by calling 270-809-3262. The preschool/head start serves eligible 3- and 4-year old children (need to be 3 by Aug. 1) and children with disabilities. A limited number of slots are available and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis for children not otherwise eligible. The early head start children are served at the center on the first floor of Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Preschool/head start children are served at one of five sites - Alexander Hall, the Willis Early Childhood Center, Murray Elementary Preschool, the Whitten Center or the Ruby Simpson Children Development Center. For more information, call 270-809-3262.
Reformers Unanimous meet Fridays
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Miss Tater Day pageant planned
The 2020 Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the North Marshall Middle School Gymnasium. The contest is open to all single girls from 13-19 who live in Marshall County or adjoining counties. The entry fee is $50. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 27. For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 270-703-0551 or Jessica Phillips at 270-703-3086.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the First Baptist Church Welcome Center (note change of location). The program will be a question-and-answer session with the Murray State University speech-language pathology students. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Youth mental health training offered
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be development a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
