Seuss-A-Thon to be Monday
A Seuss-A-Thon in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. The event is free for children 2-10 accompanied by an adult, and will feature shared reading time, prizes, fun activities, games, make-and-take crafts, snacks, guest readers and a visit and pictures with Seuss characters. This event is sponsored by the Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center, the Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center, the Laker Cove Family Resource Center and the Calloway County Public Library.
American Legion meets Friday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Friday, Feb. 28, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. (Note the change in meeting date). Food and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
T.O.P.S. to hold open house
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will host an open house from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Hope Harbour Church. Information will be available about the program. Door prizes will be given away, including one year of national dues. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Parking available to benefit pool fund
Parking will be available for the Murray State University basketball games on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 29, at Brandon World on KY 121 By-Pass. A charge of $5 will benefit the swimming pool fund at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
Reformers Unanimous meets Fridays
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Fish fry to be held
St. Leo Catholic Church will hold its annual fish fry beginning Friday, Feb. 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Food pantry open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
CC Fire Protection Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 East Sycamore Street. The public is invited to attend.
Women’s Choir Festival to be at MSU
The 2020 Athena Women’s Choir Festival will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. This new festival is sponsored by the Murray State University Music Department and features five high school choirs along with the Murray State University Women’s Chorus. The concert is free and open to the public.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Concerned Taxpayers will meet
The Concerned Taxpayers of West Kentucky (Tea Party) will meet Monday, March 2, at Pagliai’s. A book review of Peter Schweizer’s “Profiles in Corruption” will be held. For pizza, arrive at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all interested.
Black History program to be presented
The Murray High School Black History Club will host its annual Black History Program Friday, Feb. 28, at the school. A community reception will be at 2 p.m., followed by the program on “Transforming Tomorrow-Starting Today,” at 2:30 p.m. Special guests will include Charles Haney and the Murray State University sorority, Zeta Phi Beta and Delta Sigma Theta. The community, Tiger alumni and friends are invited to attend.
MCC Park Board to hold meeting
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will have a special called meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Center for Accessible Living. A finance committee meeting will be at 3:30 p.m.
Music friends will meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
