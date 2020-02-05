MAG to host February exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibit, “Material Shift,” by Murray State University’s Director of Galleries and Assistant Professor of Art and Design, T. Michael Martin. The exhibit will run Friday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 29, with an opening reception to be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Sierra Club meets Thursday
The Great Rivers Group of the Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Murray State University Biology Building Room 1119. The group will host an open forum on local efforts at recycling with emphasis on waste reduction and buying habits. The public is invited to attend.
Habitat for Humanity seeking family
The Murray-Calloway County Habitat for Humanity is looking for its next partner family. Interested candidates must live in the Murray-Calloway County area for a minimum of 12 months, have a good rent history paying a minimum of $400 per month and willing to help with construction, contributing a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours. Partner families also need to be in a situation where they do not qualify for a traditional bank financed home. If interested, stop by the Calloway County Public Library for applications and follow the instructions, or visit the website at www.murraycallowayhabitat.org.
Youth mental health training planned
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
Kiwanis will meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Community breakfast to be Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. The public is invited to attend.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
Park Board to hold building meeting
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board’s Building and Planning Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bab Bob’s Restaurant. Discussion will be held on the paving of the Chestnut Street basketball courts. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be paid payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Good Life offers trip to Alaska
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel by land and sea to Alaska on Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. The trip includes four nights on land and a seven-day cruise. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com.
