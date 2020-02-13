MWC Alpha Department meets Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be on “Paying Attention to Your Own Body, Heart Attack Symptoms for Women,” by Dana Alexander, ARNP.
Senior Citizens to hold meal fundraiser
A Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The menus is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Meals must be ordered by noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org. Meals can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. at the center on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
CC Board of Health will meet Feb. 25
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes the director’s report and programmatic updates. All meeting are open to the public. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson, Public Health director at 270-753-3381.
Russell Chapel to host dinner
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Community Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This will be a Valentine meal served to the community. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail and the public is invited to attend.
CC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The finance committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415.
Crimestoppers to meet Friday
Crimestoppers of Murray and Calloway County assists law enforcement with the apprehension and conviction of individuals who commit crime in our community. Crimestoppers offers a cash reward for information provided by anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for a crime. President Bill Call invites the public to attend the Crimestoppers meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Pagliai’s.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the faculty lounge.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Good Life plans Alaska trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel by land and sea to Alaska on Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. The trip includes four nights on land and a seven-day cruise. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Reformers Unanimous to meet Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
