Registration open for youth ball
The Murray-Calloway County Park Office will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, for registration for youth baseball, softball and tee ball. The final day to register will be Sunday, March 8.
CC Republican Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be provided beginning at 5:30 p.m. The annual Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner, scheduled for March 16, will be discussed. All interested are welcome to attend.
MAG to host February exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibit, “Material Shift,” by Murray State University’s Director of Galleries and Assistant Professor of Art and Design, T. Michael Martin. The exhibit will run Friday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 29, with an opening reception to be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Habitat for Humanity seeking family
The Murray-Calloway County Habitat for Humanity is looking for its next partner family. Interested candidates must live in the Murray-Calloway County area for a minimum of 12 months, have a good rent history paying a minimum of $400 per month and willing to help with construction, contributing a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours. Partner families also need to be in a situation where they do not qualify for a traditional bank financed home. If interested, stop by the Calloway County Public Library for applications and follow the instructions, or visit the website at www.murraycallowayhabitat.org.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The public is invited to attend.
Community breakfast to be Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. The public is invited to attend.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
MWC Sigma Department to meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Kelly Mackey of the Calloway County Extension Service. The hostesses are Gale Vinson and Wendy Imes.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Good Life offers trip in May
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.