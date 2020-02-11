crAFTER HOURS offered at MAG
The crAFTER HOURS will be at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center from 6-8 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. February’s project will be Thursday, Feb. 13 on upcycle pamphlet journals with local artist and author Justine Riley. Participants will use cardboard packaging to create a fun, quirky journal to take home. Materials are provided and the cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
CCHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the CCHS Media Center.
Youth classes offered at MAG
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its winter/spring classes for youth. Second Saturdays, After School Studio, Messy Friday and clay lantern workshops will be begin in February and March for youth ages 2 to teens, depending upon the workshop. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Program to be presented on oils and herbs
Dr. Patricia Hughes, registered pharmacist who is trained in complementary medicine and alternative therapies, will give a presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at First Christian Church. The program will be on the healing and medicinal properties of oils and herbs. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Youth mental health training offered
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be development a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
MWC Home Department meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the clubhouse. The program is “Soup Is On,” with a Valentine party. All members will serve as hostesses.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Preschool activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
CC Board of Health to meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes the director’s report and programmatic updates. All meeting are open to the public. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson, Public Health director at 270-753-3381.
Back Pack program seeks items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
FBC Library open to public
The First Baptist Church Library offers Bible studies that may be checked out long-term for Sunday school classes, small group studies or personal use. Selections include studies by Kyle Idleman, David Platt, Sheila Walsh, Chip Ingram, Beth Moore and others. New Christian books and media are added on a daily basis. Library cards are free and not based on church affiliation. The FBC Library is at 302 S. Fourth St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and before and after church services on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information, call 270-753-1282.
Kirksey Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o W.A. Erwin, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
