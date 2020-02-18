MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the clubhouse. Dr. Maribeth Crawford, assistant professor of voice and opera at Murray State University, will be the guest. The hostesses are Cynthia Barnes, Virginia Randolph, Kathryn Mowery, Sally Foley and Lynne Caulkins.
SO swimming registration planned
The Murray Special Olympics swimming season will begin in February. Registration will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Murray First United Methodist Church Gym. This is for athletes and Unified Partners 8 and older at all skills levels. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.
Senior Citizens to hold meal fundraiser
A Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The menus is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Meals must be ordered by noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org. Meals can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. at the center on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Food/clothes pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415.
Hazel Woman’s Club to meet Thursday
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hazel Community Center. Special guest will be Tony Brannon who will speak on “Hemp Happenings.” The hostesses are Mignon Reed and Vicki Griffin.
Murray Preschool to hold registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Murray Board of Education. Registration is by appointment only by calling 270-809-3262. The preschool/head start serves eligible 3- and 4-year old children (need to be 3 by Aug. 1) and children with disabilities. A limited number of slots are available and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis for children not otherwise eligible. The early head start children are served at the center on the first floor of Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Preschool/head start children are served at one of five sites - Alexander Hall, the Willis Early Childhood Center, Murray Elementary Preschool, the Whitten Center or the Ruby Simpson Children Development Center. For more information, call 270-809-3262.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the library. All those interested are welcome to attend.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Master Gardener lecture to be held
The Calloway County Master Gardener TNT (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Rhonda Lamb will speak on rain barrels and environment water quality. All interested are welcome to attend.
CC Alumni and Associates to meet
The Alumni and Associates of Calloway County Schools will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Rudy’s Restaurant. All interested are welcome to attend.
Miss Tater Day pageant planned
The 2020 Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the North Marshall Middle School Gymnasium. The contest is open to all single girls from 13-19 who live in Marshall County or adjoining counties. The entry fee is $50. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 27. For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 270-703-0551 or Jessica Phillips at 270-703-3086.
Kiwanis of Murray meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
NAMI Support Group will meet
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
