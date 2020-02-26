T.O.P.S. to hold open house
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will host an open house from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Hope Harbour Church. Information will be available about the program. Door prizes will be given away, including one year of national dues. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Compassionate Friends to meet
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Parking available to benefit pool fund
Parking will be available for the Murray State University basketball games on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 29, at Brandon World on KY 121 By-Pass. A charge of $5 will benefit the swimming pool fund at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
Murray Preschool to hold registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Murray Board of Education. Registration is by appointment only by calling 270-809-3262. The preschool/head start serves eligible 3- and 4-year old children (need to be 3 by Aug. 1) and children with disabilities. A limited number of slots are available and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis for children not otherwise eligible. The early head start children are served at the center on the first floor of Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Preschool/head start children are served at one of five sites - Alexander Hall, the Willis Early Childhood Center, Murray Elementary Preschool, the Whitten Center or the Ruby Simpson Children Development Center. For more information, call 270-809-3262.
Mental health discussion planned
First Christian Church will host a discussion group to explore different aspects of mental health awareness at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the parlor of the church. Retired Murray State University professor Dr. Janice Morgan will lead a discussion as participants read and discuss her 2019 memoir “Suspended Sentence,” which provides information on her own challenges of parenting a son with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The public is invited to attend.
American Legion meets Friday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Friday, Feb. 28, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. (Note the change in meeting date). Food and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Fish fry to be held
St. Leo Catholic Church will hold its annual fish fry beginning Friday, Feb. 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Park committee will meet
The Park For Tomorrow Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Murray Bank.
Food pantry open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Seuss-A-Thon to be Monday
A Seuss-A-Thon in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. The event is free for children 2 to 10 accompanied by an adult, and will feature shared reading time, prizes, fun activities, games, make-and-take crafts, snacks, guest readers and a visit and pictures with Seuss characters. This event is sponsored by the Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center, the Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center, the Laker Cove Family Resource Center and the Calloway County Public Library.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
