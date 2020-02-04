Sierra Club meets Thursday
The Great Rivers Group of the Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Murray State University Biology Building Room 1119. The group will host an open forum on local efforts at recycling with emphasis on waste reduction and buying habits. The public is invited to attend.
Habitat for Humanity seeking family
The Murray-Calloway County Habitat for Humanity is looking for its next partner family. Interested candidates must live in the Murray-Calloway County area for a minimum of 12 months, have a good rent history paying a minimum of $400 per month and willing to help with construction, contributing a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours. Partner families also need to be in a situation where they do not qualify for a traditional bank financed home. If interested, stop by the Calloway County Public Library for applications and follow the instructions, or visit the website at www.murraycallowayhabitat.org.
Youth mental health training planned
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tom’s Grille. The program will be on interior design.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, eggs, crackers and tuna. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Mason Terry Boggess urges all masons to attend.
Preschool activities available
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
MAG to host February exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibit, “Material Shift,” by Murray State University’s Director of Galleries and Assistant Professor of Art and Design, T. Michael Martin. The exhibit will run Friday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 29, with an opening reception to be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Kiwanis will meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.