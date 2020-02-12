Senior Citizens holds meal fundraiser
A Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The menus is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Meals must be ordered by noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org. Meals can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. at the center on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
crAFTER HOURS offered at MAG
The crAFTER HOURS will be at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center from 6-8 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. February’s project will be Thursday, Feb. 13 on upcycle pamphlet journals with local artist and author Justine Riley. Participants will use cardboard packaging to create a fun, quirky journal to take home. Materials are provided and the cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
MWC Home Department meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the clubhouse. The program is “Soup Is On,” with a Valentine party. All members will serve as hostesses.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
CC Board of Health will meet Feb. 25
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes the director’s report and programmatic updates. All meeting are open to the public. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson, Public Health director at 270-753-3381.
Youth classes offered at MAG
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its winter/spring classes for youth. Second Saturdays, After School Studio, Messy Friday and clay lantern workshops will be begin in February and March for youth 2 to teens, depending upon the workshop. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Back Pack program seeks items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Russell Chapel to host dinner
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Community Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This will be a Valentine meal served to the community. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail and the public is invited to attend.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415, Ext. 1260.
Crimestoppers to meet Friday
Crimestoppers of Murray and Calloway County assists law enforcement with the apprehension and conviction of individuals who commit crime in our community. Crimestoppers offers a cash reward for information provided by anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for a crime. President Bill Call invites the public to attend the Crimestoppers meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Pagliai’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.