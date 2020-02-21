CUBS to meet Wednesday
CUBS (Calloway United Benevolent Services) will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Agenda items include a census update, Angels Attic grant process and WoodmenLife nonprofit fundraising site. Other announcements may be sent to Michelle Hansen at michelle.hansen@calloway.kyschools.us by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be included on the agenda. Participants who plan to eat lunch should contact the Murray-Calloway County United Way at 270-753- 0317 by noon Monday, Feb. 24.
Murray Preschool to hold registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Murray Board of Education. Registration is by appointment only by calling 270-809-3262. The preschool/head start serves eligible 3- and 4-year old children (need to be 3 by Aug. 1) and children with disabilities. A limited number of slots are available and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis for children not otherwise eligible. The early head start children are served at the center on the first floor of Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Preschool/head start children are served at one of five sites - Alexander Hall, the Willis Early Childhood Center, Murray Elementary Preschool, the Whitten Center or the Ruby Simpson Children Development Center. For more information, call 270-809-3262.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. meets Monday
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the clubhouse. The program will be on flower arranging. The hostesses are Pamela Seward, Anita Vance, Janeen Winters and Carol Sugg.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
MES Board will meet Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the First Baptist Church Welcome Center (note change of location). The program will be a question-and-answer session with the Murray State University speech-language pathology students. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Los Portales. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Mental health discussion planned
First Christian Church will host a discussion group to explore different aspects of mental health awareness at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the parlor of the church. Retired Murray State University professor Dr. Janice Morgan will lead a discussion as participants read and discuss her 2019 memoir “Suspended Sentence,” which provides information on her own challenges of parenting a son with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The public is invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Harbour Youth Center meets Tuesday
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Harbour. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information, call 270-762-7390.
