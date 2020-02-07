CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The speaker will be Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes who will discuss his family’s history in Calloway County and looking ahead to the 200th anniversary in 2022 of Calloway County. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
crAFTER HOURS offered at MAG
The crAFTER HOURS will be at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center from 6-8 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. February’s project will be Thursday, Feb. 13, on upcycle pamphlet journals with local artist and author Justine Riley. Participants will use cardboard packaging to create a fun, quirky journal to take home. Materials are provided and the cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
CC Republican Party to meet Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be provided beginning at 5:30 p.m. The annual Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner, scheduled for March 16, will be discussed. All interested are welcome to attend.
Habitat for Humanity seeking family
The Murray-Calloway County Habitat for Humanity is looking for its next partner family. Interested candidates must live in the Murray-Calloway County area for a minimum of 12 months, have a good rent history paying a minimum of $400 per month and willing to help with construction, contributing a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours. Partner families also need to be in a situation where they do not qualify for a traditional bank financed home. If interested, stop by the Calloway County Public Library for applications and follow the instructions, or visit the website at www.murraycallowayhabitat.org.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The public is invited to attend.
Community breakfast to be Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. The public is invited to attend.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
MWC Sigma Department to meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Kelly Mackey of the Calloway County Extension Service. The hostesses are Gale Vinson and Wendy Imes.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brookdale of Murray. The program will be to critique a chapter from a new novel by Jean Lorrah. All interested are invited to attend. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
Youth classes offered at MAG
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its winter/spring classes for youth. Second Saturdays, After School Studio, Messy Friday and clay lantern workshops will begin in February and March for youth 2 to teens, depending upon the workshop. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
WoodmenLife chapters to meet Tuesday
WoodmenLife chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Chapters will provide pizza and members are asked to bring dessert. School supplies for high school students including 3x5 ruled notecards, mechanical pencils and 1-inch to 1 1/2-inch binders with view fronts will be collected. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Feb. 11. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
