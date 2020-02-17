MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the clubhouse. Kelsey Blanco, vocalist, will present the program. The hostesses are Cynthia Barnes, Virginia Randolph, Kathryn Mowery, Sally Foley and Lynne Caulkins.
Senior Citizens to hold meal fundraiser
A Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The menus is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Meals must be ordered by noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org. Meals can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. at the center on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
CC Board of Health will meet Feb. 25
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes the director’s report and programmatic updates. All meeting are open to the public. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson, Public Health director at 270-753-3381.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the faculty lounge.
Food/clothes pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
MWC Theta Dept. will meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Playhouse in the Park. The hostesses are Pat McMullin and Betsy West.
SO swimming registration planned
The Murray Special Olympics swimming season will begin in February. Registration will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Murray First United Methodist Church Gym. This is for athletes and Unified Partners 8 and older at all skills levels. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.
Hazel Woman’s Club to meet Thursday
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hazel Community Center. Special guest will be Tony Brannon who will speak on “Hemp Happenings.” The hostesses are Mignon Reed and Vicki Griffin.
Murray Preschool to hold registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Murray Board of Education. Registration is by appointment only by calling 270-809-3262. The preschool/head start serves eligible 3- and 4-year old children (need to be 3 by Aug. 1) and children with disabilities. A limited number of slots are available and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis for children not otherwise eligible. The early head start children are served at the center on the first floor of Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Preschool/head start children are served at one of five sites - Alexander Hall, the Willis Early Childhood Center, Murray Elementary Preschool, the Whitten Center or the Ruby Simpson Children Development Center. For more information, call 270-809-3262.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the library. All those interested are welcome to attend.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Celebrate Recovery meets Tuesdays
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
