Senior Citizens to hold meal fundraiser
A Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The menus is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Meals must be ordered by noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org. Meals can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. at the center on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
CC Preschool/Head Start to register
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2020-21 school year is now being held. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2020, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
CC Board of Health will meet Feb. 25
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes the director’s report and programmatic updates. All meeting are open to the public. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson, Public Health director at 270-753-3381.
Russell Chapel to host dinner
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Community Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This will be a Valentine meal served to the community. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail and the public is invited to attend.
CC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The finance committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.
MWC Alpha Department meets Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be on “Paying Attention to Your Own Body, Heart Attack Symptoms for Women,” by Dana Alexander, ARNP.
Parent cafe planned
A parent cafe will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. This event allows parents and caregivers to have meaningful conversations and allows them to build leadership skills, relationships and protective factors that strengthen their families. This event is free to all families with children in Murray and Calloway County. There will be a complimentary meal served and childcare provided. For more information, contact Tiffany Pitman at 270-761-6415.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the faculty lounge.
MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the clubhouse. Kelsey Blanco, vocalist, will present the program. The hostesses are Cynthia Barnes, Virginia Randolph, Kathryn Mowery, Sally Foley and Lynne Caulkins.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Food/clothes pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
CC Conservation Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
MWC Theta Dept. will meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Playhouse in the Park. The hostesses are Pat McMullin and Betsy West.
Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
