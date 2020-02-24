Veterans assistance offered by VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384.
CUBS to meet Wednesday
CUBS (Calloway United Benevolent Services) will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Agenda items include a census update, Angels Attic grant process and WoodmenLife nonprofit fundraising site. Other announcements may be sent to Michelle Hansen at michelle.hansen@calloway.kyschools.us by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be included on the agenda. Participants who plan to eat lunch should contact the Murray-Calloway County United Way at 270-753- 0317 by noon Monday, Feb. 24.
Murray Preschool to hold registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Murray Board of Education. Registration is by appointment only by calling 270-809-3262. The preschool/head start serves eligible 3- and 4-year old children (need to be 3 by Aug. 1) and children with disabilities. A limited number of slots are available and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis for children not otherwise eligible. The early head start children are served at the center on the first floor of Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Preschool/head start children are served at one of five sites - Alexander Hall, the Willis Early Childhood Center, Murray Elementary Preschool, the Whitten Center or the Ruby Simpson Children Development Center. For more information, call 270-809-3262.
Harbour Youth Center meets Tuesday
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Harbour. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information, call 270-762-7390.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Los Portales. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Mental health discussion planned
First Christian Church will host a discussion group to explore different aspects of mental health awareness at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the parlor of the church. Retired Murray State University professor Dr. Janice Morgan will lead a discussion as participants read and discuss her 2019 memoir “Suspended Sentence,” which provides information on her own challenges of parenting a son with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The public is invited to attend.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal mix and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. In addition, new or gently-used blankets are needed. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
