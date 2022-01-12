MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the library. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
MWC Music Dept. will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Harmony Choir under the direction of Todd Litwiller. The hostesses are Kathy Bodine, Karen Jackson, Norma Paschall and Sue Smith.
KUMC breakfast rescheduled
Due to the inclement weather this past weekend, the Kirksey United Methodist Church has rescheduled its Community Breakfast for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 8-10 a.m. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support the church food pantry and local food charities. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Theta Dept. meets Saturday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Calloway County Health Department on COVID-19. The hostess is Janice Rose.
State Cost Share applications being taken
The Calloway County Conservation Office will be taking applications for State Cost Share from now through Sept. 1. Applications can be picked up at 88 Robertson Road South during normal office hours. Call Tammy McCallon at 270-873-3070 for questions or email tammy@murray-ky.net.
CCHS SBDM Council meeting planned
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
KUMC food pantry rescheduled
The drive through food pantry at Kirksey United Methodist Church has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to the car.
MWC Home Dept. will meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The hostess is Linda Short.
CCPL to close Monday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Masonic Lodge to meet Monday
Murray Masonic Lodge will meet Monday, Jan. 17. Dinner is at 6 p.m and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
