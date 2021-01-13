MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via a Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining may call the school for the link at 270-753-5022.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Bonner Cemetery in the Pottertown community is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Jim Hendrick, 260 Cohoon Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Kathy Cook, 190 Irvin Cobb Road, Murray, KY 42071.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are 8 oz. shelf-stable milk, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
