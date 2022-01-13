Rotary breakfast to be Saturday
The Rotary Club of Murray will hold its 42nd annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Murray Middle School Cafeteria. Tickets may be purchased in advance from a club member or at the door for $6. Food will also be available for takeout. The menu includes country ham, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, waffles, coffee and orange juice. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Music Dept. will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Harmony Choir under the direction of Todd Litwiller. The hostesses are Kathy Bodine, Karen Jackson, Norma Paschall and Sue Smith.
KUMC breakfast rescheduled
Due to the inclement weather this past weekend, the Kirksey United Methodist Church has rescheduled its Community Breakfast for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 8-10 a.m. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support the church food pantry and local food charities. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Theta Dept. meets Saturday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Calloway County Health Department on COVID-19. The hostess is Janice Rose.
State Cost Share applications being taken
The Calloway County Conservation Office will be taking applications for State Cost Share from now through Sept. 1. Applications can be picked up at 88 Robertson Road South during normal office hours. Call Tammy McCallon at 270-873-3070 for questions or email tammy@murray-ky.net.
KUMC food pantry rescheduled
The drive through food pantry at Kirksey United Methodist Church has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to the car.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
CCPL to close Monday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Masonic Lodge to meet Monday
Murray Masonic Lodge will meet Monday, Jan. 17. Dinner is at 6 p.m and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.