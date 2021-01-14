MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via a Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining may call the school for the link at 270-753-5022.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
CC Conservation Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. For questions, call the office at 270-873-3070.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the CCHS Media Center.
Divorce Care meets on Sunday
Hope and Healing through Divorce Care is from 5-7 p.m. each Sunday at the Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris, Tennessee. Childcare is provided. For more information, contact Chris at 731-336-8281.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Google Meet. Those interested in attending may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 for the link to join.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Laker Cove Resource Center will meet
The Laker Cove Family Resource Center at Calloway County Preschool/Head Start and Southwest Calloway Elementary School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7410 for more information.
