CCPL closed Monday
The Calloway County Public Library is closed today, Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Remembrance.
Harbour Youth Center plans meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at noon Thursday, Jan. 28. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via a Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining may call the school for the link at 270-753-5022.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
CC Conservation Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. For questions, call the office at 270-873-3070.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the CCHS Media Center.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Google Meet. Those interested in attending may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 for the link to join.
Laker Cove Resource Center will meet
The Laker Cove Family Resource Center at Calloway County Preschool/Head Start and Southwest Calloway Elementary School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7410 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.