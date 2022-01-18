MWC Music Dept. meeting canceled
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club have canceled their meeting fort 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the clubhouse.
State Cost Share applications being taken
The Calloway County Conservation Office will be taking applications for State Cost Share from now through Sept. 1. Applications can be picked up at 88 Robertson Road South during normal office hours. Call Tammy McCallon at 270-873-3070 for questions or email tammy@murray-ky.net.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
March for Life to be Jan. 23
A March for Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, beginning at St. Leo Catholic Church, at approximately noon. Pro-life banners and signs will be provided. Those choosing not to march may join us in the church to pray the pro-life rosary. All denominations are welcome. For more information, call Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
CC TEA Party will meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will hold its next “Pizza and Politics” Monday, Jan. 24, at Pagliai’s. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Ihsan Alkhatib, associate professor of political science at Murray State University and he will speak on immigration and immigration law.
Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Tennis celebration to be held
The Murray State University Tennis Team and Purchase Area Tennis are holding a celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Murray Country Club. Tickets are $50 per person with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. Johnny Mac will provide live music and there will also be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the MSU Tennis Team. All interested are invited to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Monday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. For more information, contact LaVerne at 270-978-3024.
