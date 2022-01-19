MWC Theta Dept. meets Saturday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Calloway County Health Department on COVID-19. The hostess is Janice Rose.
MWC Music Dept. meeting canceled
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club have canceled their meeting fort 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the clubhouse.
State Cost Share applications being taken
The Calloway County Conservation Office will be taking applications for State Cost Share from now through Sept. 1. Applications can be picked up at 88 Robertson Road South during normal office hours. Call Tammy McCallon at 270-873-3070 for questions or email tammy@murray-ky.net.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
March for Life to be Jan. 23
A March for Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, beginning at St. Leo Catholic Church, at approximately noon. Pro-life banners and signs will be provided. Those choosing not to march may join us in the church to pray the pro-life rosary. All denominations are welcome. For more information, call Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
CC TEA Party will meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will hold its next “Pizza and Politics” Monday, Jan. 24, at Pagliai’s. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Ihsan Alkhatib, associate professor of political science at Murray State University and he will speak on immigration and immigration law.
Stroke/brain injury group to meet
The Murray Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health & Wellness classroom. The program will be Chair Yoga with Gayle Rogers.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Monday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. For more information, contact LaVerne at 270-978-3024.
Breast cancer support group meets
C alloway County’s breast cancer support group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Culver’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Tennis celebration to be held
The Murray State University Tennis Team and Purchase Area Tennis are holding a celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Murray Country Club. Tickets are $50 per person with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. Johnny Mac will provide live music and there will also be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the MSU Tennis Team. All interested are invited to attend.
American Legion holds monthly meeting
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall located at 310 Bee Creek Drive (off North Fourth Street). Food and fellowship begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. All Veterans are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.