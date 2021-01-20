Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are 8 oz. shelf-stable milk, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Harbour Youth Center plans meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at noon Thursday, Jan. 28. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via a Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining may call the school for the link at 270-753-5022.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the CCHS Media Center.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Google Meet. Those interested in attending may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 for the link to join.
Laker Cove Resource Center will meet
The Laker Cove Family Resource Center at Calloway County Preschool/Head Start and Southwest Calloway Elementary School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7410 for more information.
