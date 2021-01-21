Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are 8 oz. shelf-stable milk, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Harbour Youth Center plans meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at noon Thursday, Jan. 28. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Laker Cove Resource Center will meet
The Laker Cove Family Resource Center at Calloway County Preschool/Head Start and Southwest Calloway Elementary School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7410 for more information.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Debbra and Sammy Smith, St. Route 94, Sedalia, KY 42079.
