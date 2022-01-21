Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits meets at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
March for Life to be Jan. 23
A March for Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, beginning at St. Leo Catholic Church, at approximately noon. Pro-life banners and signs will be provided. Those choosing not to march may join us in the church to pray the pro-life rosary. All denominations are welcome. For more information, call Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen is open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
CC TEA Party will meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will hold its next “Pizza and Politics” Monday, Jan. 24, at Pagliai’s. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Ihsan Alkhatib, associate professor of political science at Murray State University and he will speak on immigration and immigration law.
Stroke/brain injury group to meet
The Murray Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health & Wellness classroom. The program will be Chair Yoga with Gayle Rogers.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Monday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. For more information, contact LaVerne at 270-978-3024.
Breast cancer support group meets
C alloway County’s breast cancer support group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Culver’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Tennis celebration to be held
The Murray State University Tennis Team and Purchase Area Tennis are holding a celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Murray Country Club. Tickets are $50 per person with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. Johnny Mac will provide live music and there will also be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the MSU Tennis Team. All interested are invited to attend.
American Legion holds monthly meeting
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall located at 310 Bee Creek Drive (off North Fourth Street). Food and fellowship begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. All Veterans are invited to attend.
Senior Center closed
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Murray-Calloway County Senior Center will be closed to all in-person activities until further notice. Meals on Wheels will continue deliveries. If you are 60 or older and interested in receiving a meal, call 270-753-0929.
