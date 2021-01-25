Harbour Youth Center plans meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at noon Thursday, Jan. 28. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
MAG to present Pennington exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its first MAG Gallery exhibit, “Loving Line Again,” by local artist Grady H. Pennington. The exhibit will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 27, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
WKEC to hold board meeting
The board of directors of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the WKEC Conference Center in Eddyville and via Zoom. For more information, call 270-809-6978.
MCC Park Board will meet Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex.
American Legion Post 73 to meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Jan. 28, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org
